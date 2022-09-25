An eye-opening talk headlined a local event focused on race and diversity in Minnesota. The day-long Promoting Peace conference took place Thursday, sponsored by a number of Waseca County and Steele County groups and organizations.

McKeig Talk

Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Anne McKeig, middle, gave a presentation at the Owatonna Middle School Wednesday night. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments