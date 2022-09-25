An eye-opening talk headlined a local event focused on race and diversity in Minnesota. The day-long Promoting Peace conference took place Thursday, sponsored by a number of Waseca County and Steele County groups and organizations.
The program aimed to show residents how the early-childcare system could feed into the criminal justice system, and how race affects the decisions that are made in those systems. Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Anne K McKeig gave the keynote presentation on Wednesday night at Owatonna Middle School.
McKeig was born in Federal Dam Minnesota, a descendant of the White Earth Nation, where she said she grew up working even at a young age when all of her friends didn’t have jobs. She received her Bachelors of Arts from St. Paul’s St. Catherine University in 1989, before attending Hamline University School of Law in St. Paul, where she graduated in 1992. After graduating from law school, McKeig took a job in the Hennepin County Attorney’s in the Child Protection Division. It was here that McKeig saw the link between early-childhood hardships and crime firsthand.
“The disparities for kids of color are astronomical, and the challenges are complex. There are a lot of leads into an entry point for our criminal justice system, and we need to find ways to handle that,” McKeig said.
The informal talk covered a multitude of topics and included McKeig fielding questions from the audience. The tone of the conversation matched the demeanor which McKeig carries herself, and it was clear that the audience appreciated the laid-back attitude of the justice.
“[McKeig] was great. She’s so approachable and so responsive; she has a great sense of humor. It’s nice that the Supreme Court isn’t just three-piece suits anymore,” Stephen Smith said. Smith was one of the audience members and is a civil law attorney for Smith, Tollefson, Rahrick and Cass in Owatonna.
Following her time in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, McKeig was elected to the Hennepin District Court in 2010, after being appointed by then-Governor Tim Pawlenty in 2008; a move that McKeig said she wasn’t sure if she wanted to make.
“I like to play pranks on my coworkers,” McKeig said while explaining her initial hesitations towards joining the Hennepin District Court. “I once tinfoiled a colleague’s entire office.”
After a few years, there was an opening on the Minnesota Supreme Court. McKeig said that Justice Robert Blaeser, someone who McKeig said she met while working for Hennepin County and who quickly became a mentor to her, directed her to apply, despite her hesitations.
“This isn’t about you, it’s about our people,” McKeig said Blaeser told her. “It’s time we have a seat at the table.”
After a few different conversations with then-Governor Mark Dayton, McKeig was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2016, and was elected to the court in 2018.
From that point in the conversation until the end, the majority of the talk featured the story of a man who McKeig had met while working in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and saw again as a Justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court.
McKeig talked about how she met this man when he was two years old, and how he bounced around the adoption system for 17 years, and that early childhood trauma, which included abuse as well as dealing with the outcomes of his fetal alcohol syndrome, led to him ending up in the criminal justice system on multiple occasions. At the end of the talk, McKeig told the story of how, after being out of the criminal justice system for five years, he was arrested again, and how the mother of his newborn died soon after the baby’s birth due to an overdose.
“And thus the cycle begins again,” McKeig said.