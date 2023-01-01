If Allan Rose has been known for one thing over his 26 years of service on the Waseca City Council, it’d be the oft-repeated advice that he’d give anyone interested in public service.

Allan Rose gets emotional receiving his recognition for his 26 years of service on the city council. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Allan Rose and Mayor Roy Srp have spent a total of 16 years together on the city council, and have a combined 57 years of service in city government. At the Dec. 20 council meeting, both announced their retirement and were recognized for their service. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
City Councilmember Allan Rose has served two terms totaling to 26 years of service. His first tenure lasted just one term, from 1988 to 1989, and his second term lasted from 1998 until the end of this year. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Someone with Rose’s tenure in city government has certainly had plenty of pictures taken in news coverage. From left to right, Rose after his election in 1987, Rose running for City Council in 1998, Rose campaigning for himself in 2004, and Rose in 2015. (File photos/southernminn.com)

