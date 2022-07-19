With every seat in Congress, every seat in the Minnesota Legislature, the Governor’s Mansion and other statewide offices on the ballot, this fall’s elections could turn out to be the most consequential the state has seen in years.
In order to formally set candidate slates for DFLers and Republicans, voters will go to the polls on Aug. 9 for the statewide primary election. Early and absentee voting has been underway since June 24.
In contrast to four years ago, when both parties had hotly contested primaries for governor, this year’s primary elections will be a mostly lowkey affair. On the DFL side, incumbents will be running for all statewide offices, while Republicans were mostly able to use their party’s endorsement process to unite behind candidates before the primary.
CD1 and CD2
In southern Minnesota, the primary will be accompanied by a special election to fill the remainder of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term. Alongside the special election, 1st Congressional District voters will concurrently choose DFL and Republican candidates for November. The winner in the fall will take the next CD1 term in 2023-24.
Republican Brad Finstad and DFLer Jeff Ettinger, who will face off in the special election, face mostly nominal opposition in the general election primary. However, supporters of Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, will get the chance to vote once more for their candidate. Munson, who lost by just 427 votes to Finstad in the special election primary held in May, filed to run in the general election primary, but he isn’t actively campaigning.
Because the special election will be held under the old district boundaries, some voters will get the opportunity to vote in the 1st District special election but not the 1st District general election primary, and vice versa.
Locally, voters in Le Sueur County were moved from the 1st District to the 2nd District, so they’ll be able to vote only in the special election for the 1st District. By contrast, voters in Goodhue County and a slice of eastern Rice County, including Lonsdale and Morristown, were moved from the 2nd District to the 1st, so they can only vote in the primary for the 1st District.
There is no primary election for CD2, as each party has its candidates for November selected without opposition. Incumbent Angie Craig, DFL, will be challenged by Republican Tyler Kistner.
Governor
At the statewide level, it appears mostly clear who will be at the top of the ticket. DFL Gov. Tim Walz will face perennial candidate Ole Savior in his primary, while his Republican-endorsed rival, former State Sen. Scott Jensen, faces similarly nominal opposition in his.
Jensen staked out a relatively moderate reputation while in the Minnesota Senate, but he has revealed conservative positions and used aggressive rhetoric in his run for governor, particularly around the state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 election.
Amid a challenging political environment for the DFL, polls indicate that Jensen is in a tight race with Walz. The governor, who represented southern Minnesota for 12 years in Congress, before winning the top job in St. Paul, remains a formidable, well-funded incumbent favored by most prognosticators.
Notably, this fall’s governor’s race will also include four third-party candidates, including candidates from both the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis and Legal Marijuana Now parties. The two pro-cannabis parties both enjoy automatic ballot access after gaining 5% in statewide elections.
Both parties are controversial, with DFLers claiming that they disproportionately siphon off votes that would otherwise go to DFL candidates, and that Republican-linked candidates have repeatedly ran on the pro-cannabis ballot lines.
Despite the automatic ballot access, the number of pro-cannabis candidates on the ballot will be fewer this election. Pro-cannabis candidates won’t be on the ballot in five of the state’s eight congressional districts, in the races for secretary of state and attorney general, and in any local legislative races.
Secretary and auditor
In the secretary of state race, Republicans have mostly united behind Kim Crockett, a conservative activist, author and attorney. She faces a low-profile opponent in Erik van Mechelen, with the winner expected to face incumbent DFLer Steve Simon.
As secretary of state for the last eight years, Simon has been tasked with government recordkeeping, business registration and overseeing the state’s elections. That last piece is the most controversial and has become especially so in recent years.
In the state auditor’s race, there’s no primary at all, with Republican Ryan Wilson and DFL incumbent Julie Blaha the only major party candidates on the ballot.
Attorney general
However, it’s in the attorney general’s race where the most dramatic showdown is expected to take place.
DFL incumbent Keith Ellison is seeking re-election, but may be the weakest of the DFL’s statewide incumbents. He only narrowly won his post four years ago, bogged down in part by allegations of domestic abuse from a former partner.
Since his election, Ellison has been at the heart of a heated dialogue over issues of criminal justice reform and racial inequalities. The first African-American elected to statewide office in Minnesota, he successfully secured convictions of ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin and ex-Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter in highly charged cases.
However, Ellison is also running for re-election at a time where voters are expressing deep concern about rising crime and deep skepticism of the “defund the police” movement. Alone among Minnesota’s statewide DFL officials, Ellison supported an unsuccessful Minneapolis ballot initiative to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new “Department of Public Safety.”
After nearly defeating Ellison four years ago, former State Rep. Doug Wardlow wants to take him on again. However, he’s had to deal with significant skepticism from within his own party, with some viewing him as too far right to be able to defeat Ellison.
After losing his Minnesota House seat after a single term in 2012, Wardlow worked as an attorney for Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal advocacy group, particularly well known for its staunch opposition to legal protections for LGBTQ+ community.
Since his defeat in the attorney general’s race, Wardlow has worked as general consul for MyPillow, the Minnesota pillow manufacturer owned by ultra-controversial CEO Mike Lindell, who has insisted that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
Skeptical Republicans ultimately united behind Jim Schultz, a first-time candidate whose legal career thus far has been in the private sector. Schultz was able to win the GOP endorsement, but Wardlow decided to take the race to the primary.
Wardlow is running unapologetically as a candidate of the right, as well as on his broad legal experience. He bills himself as a conservative fighter who will take a hard line on public safety and securing elections.
“(People) are tired of the Republicans in name only, many of whom are leaders in the state party, who often want to sit on their hands and do nothing” he said. “We are going to take bold action, and that’s why people are very excited.”