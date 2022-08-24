The Waseca Marching Classic is ready to kick off its 35th anniversary on Sep. 17. Festivities will begin with a parade at noon in downtown Waseca full of marching bands from across the Midwest, as well as a few floats from event sponsors.
Following the parade, an award ceremony at the Trowbridge Park bandstand will take place. At 5:30 p.m. at the Waseca Junior-Senior High School Stadium, the celebration continues with bands performing a field show routine. An award ceremony will take place immediately after.
Festivities will end with a fireworks display.
In honor of their 35th year, the Waseca Marching Classic Board has officially declared this year’s celebration “Fan Appreciation Day.” Throughout the field show competition,10 $50 cash prize drawings will be held. Those who purchase a field show admission wristband are entered into the drawing. Wristbands can be purchased in advanced for $7 at local businesses or $10 at the door on the day of the event. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.
Each year, the Classic appoints at least one grand marshal and one friend of the Classic. The grand marshal leads the parade and kicks off the festivities at the event. The friend of the Classic is traditionally given to a person or business who has spent years supporting the classic, whether financially or through its work.
This year’s grand marshals are Gary Bohm and Dave Dunn, and the 2022 friend of the Classic is Arlen Tirewold.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.