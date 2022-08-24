Waseca Marching Classic Proclamation

At its latest meeting, the Waseca Marching Classic Board officially declared this year’s celebration as “Fan Appreciation Day”, in honor of the 35th anniversary. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

The Waseca Marching Classic is ready to kick off its 35th anniversary on Sep. 17. Festivities will begin with a parade at noon in downtown Waseca full of marching bands from across the Midwest, as well as a few floats from event sponsors.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments