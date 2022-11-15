Two Waseca men are facing felony charges after they allegedly attempted to shoot and kill another man last week outside of Barden's Bar.
Khalee Ahmad Fox, 27, and Anthony Deshawn Coleman, 29, were both charged Monday in Waseca County District Court with first-degree attempted premeditated murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were dispatched at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, to the area by Minnwest Bank for a report of shots fired. The caller reportedly stated she heard roughly seven shots, then three more about 30-60 seconds later.
Shortly after the initial call, a second 911 call came from a male stating his vehicle was just shot in the parking lot behind Barden's Bar on N. State Street and that he was unharmed. Officers reportedly observed the rear driver's side window on the vehicle was shattered and what appeared to be several bullet holes on the passenger side panels. The victim allegedly identified one of the shooting suspects as Fox and another by the nickname "Solo." Witnesses later identified "Solo" as Coleman, according to the report.
The victim reportedly told officers he had pulled into the parking lot when Fox came up to him and started arguing him, which confused the victim. He said he was still in the parking lot when he realized he was being shot at, allegedly seeing a gun in Coleman's hand and then seeing Fox's hand through his window.
A bartender confirmed Fox and Coleman were outside the bar in the alley area when she heard what sounded like gunshots, police said, followed by Coleman retrieving three females inside the bar before they all left.
Police located the suspect vehicle with three females, Fox and Coleman inside, according to the report. Court documents show police located a spent 9mm shell and an intact 9mm bullet on Coleman's person, a spent sug in the grass near the scene, a gunshot round located in the Waseca Agency building and two spent slugs inside the front passenger door of the victim's vehicle.
Fox was previously convicted in 2017 of felony assault in Blue Earth County, after he punched one person in the face and then stomped on another person who had been knocked unconscious and was lying on the ground.
Coleman was also involved in the 2017 Blue Earth County incident, but was only convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting.
Both Fox and Coleman were arrested and booked in the Waseca County Jail, but have since posted bail. Their next court appearances are scheduled for Nov. 28.