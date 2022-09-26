Two women from the Twin Cities metro area have been charged after they allegedly tried to cash fraudulent checks at a Waseca bank.
Sheila Marie Sigsworth, 41, of Saint Paul, and Taryn Rose Tillman, 33, of Hastings, were charged by summons earlier this month in Waseca County District Court with two counts of felony check forgery. Sigsworth is also facing one misdemeanor charge for driving after revocation. The charges stem from an incident that occured on Aug. 19.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police responded to a report of several parties attempting to cash forged checks at the Minnwest Bank drive-thru. When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly located Sigsworth driving the suspect vehicle with Tillman as the passenger. When asked about the checks being suspected as fake, the women allegedly told police they had just started new jobs in Lakeville and these were sign on bonuses.
Another officer met with the bank manager, who stated the checks the women tried to get cashed were from an account she knew to be closed due to another forged check investigation, according to the report. The manager reportedly gave the officer the two checks made out for $1,795 each, along with two IDs, one for Sigsworth and another for a third party not present.
The two women we placed under arrest and transported to the Waseca County Jail and the car was impounded, according to court documents. An inventory of the vehicle allegedly located another forged checks along with copies of two others inside of Sigsworth's purse.
Sigsworth has a previous felony conviction from 2020 for offering a forged check in Dakota County. She has a sordid criminal history dating back to 2000.
Tillman also has a long criminal history, including a felony conviction from earlier this year for third-degree burglary and a felony conviction from 2020 for credit card fraud, both in Dakota County. Her criminal history dates back to 2008.
Next court appearances for both women are scheduled for Nov. 17.
