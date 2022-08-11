Warm summer weather didn’t dissuade anyone from attending a surprise hit event Aug. 10 at Autumn Acres Farm.

Melissa Mayo

Autumn Acres Farm's Yoga in the Sunflower event, with a yoga session led by Melissa Mayo, was a big success, with the event selling every ticket but one. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Yoga wide shot

The yoga sessions for each event were capped at 25 participants. Afterwards, participants were treated to refreshments from the farm and a hayride. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Yoga success

Cheryl Bleess says the success and popularity of the event came as a surprise to her, but because of it she's already begun planning next year's sessions. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments