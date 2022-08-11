Warm summer weather didn’t dissuade anyone from attending a surprise hit event Aug. 10 at Autumn Acres Farm.
The site hosted its first of two Yoga in the Sunflower sessions, utilizing the new sunflower field. The event was ran by Melissa Mayo, who has been a yoga instructor in the area for almost 20 years.
“We’re around these beautiful sunflowers, on this beautiful farm, and we’ll have a big group that can just relax and enjoy this time in nature,” Mayo said.
The event began with Cheryl Bleess, one of the owners of the farm, addressing the group.
“Now, we didn’t order the hot yoga session, but it looks like that’s what nature gave us,” Bleess said smiling, referencing the 80 degree heat with almost 70% humidity. Bleess added that the farm had a cooler of water, should anyone’s water in their water bottle run out.
Mayo describes the routine that participants did as a “beginner’s yoga” routine, and she made sure to mention the most important part of the exercise.
“Listen to your body. … If you start to stretch, and you feel your shoulder say, ‘Nope, we’re not doing this’, then just do what you can without hurting yourself,” Mayo said while instructing the event’s attendees before the session began.
After the introduction, Mayo led the participants through a 45-minute long session. Following that, attendees had a chance to stow their stuff in their vehicle before being split into two groups.
The first was taken on a hayride, driven by Cheryl’s husband and Autumn Acres Farm co-owner Chuck Bleess, while the second had a chance to enjoy some of the refreshments that the farm provided or tour the newly added sunflower field. The groups then switched when the hayride was over.
This was the first time for this event at Autumn Acres Farm, and Bleess said she was not expecting the high interest that it got.
“I was hoping we would sell enough tickets that it would pay for itself, but I wasn’t sure what the response was going to be,” Bleess said.
Just two days after announcing the event, the team had already sold all 25 tickets. Bleess said the reception was so positive that she decided to add a second session the day after, which, as of 1 p.m. the day of the event, had just one ticket remaining.
According to Bleess, the uniqueness of the event drew people in, and the farm is already making plans for an even bigger response next year.
“I think it's … something different that hasn't been offered anywhere nearby, and [it] was simply the opportunity to enjoy yoga in such a beautiful setting. After last night's session, I asked if this was kind of a novelty one-time thing to do, or if they would do it again,” Bleess said. “The answer was a resounding, ‘We'd love to do it again. Can you add more sessions next year, so we can come more than once?’ So we are already working on adding in additional sessions next year, possibly even outside of the brief sunflower season.”
The sunflower field and the yoga session aren’t the only changes that are coming to Autumn Acres Farm. They’ve already added a number of new or revamped events for their season that begins on Sept. 10.