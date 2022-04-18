...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Watonwan, Steele, Waseca, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue
Earth, Martin, Brown, Nicollet and Redwood Counties.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 6
Kids and families scatter Saturday, despite the chilly weather, throughout Clear Lake Park during the 16th community Easter Egg Hunt. Ten thousand eggs were available for kids ages infant to 10 years old to collect and try to win one of the special prizes. (Photo courtesy of Miss Waseca County Sleigh & Cutter)
Kids were able to gather 10 eggs at a time during the community egg hunt at Clear Lake Park. Once all kids had 10 eggs, the hunt restarted and the hunters were able to gather as many eggs as they desired. (Photo courtesy of Miss Waseca County Sleigh & Cutter)
The egg hunt at sections by age groups throughout Clear Lake Park, with kids ages 3 and younger setting up between the pavilions, kids ages 4 to 6 on the bottom of the hill, and kids ages 7 to 10 on the hill itself. (Photo courtesy of Miss Waseca County Sleigh & Cutter)
The Easter Bunny made a special visit to Waseca’s Clear Lake Park for the annual community easter egg hunt. The holiday character distributed 10,000 eggs throughout the park for local kids to gather. (Photo courtesy of Miss Waseca County Sleigh & Cutter)
Sponsors for the 16th annual Easter Egg Hunt included Waseca Sleigh & Cutter, Deml Ford Lincoln, Subway, Tre Chic Boutique, Kwik Trip, 4 Seasons Apparel & More, WaSeekers Auction, Hy-Vee, State Farm — Sherry Touhy, Debbie Grill, Sue Sather, Shannon Cliff, Amy Miller, Linda Griffin and Sharlene Winegar. (Photo courtesy of Miss Waseca County Sleigh & Cutter)