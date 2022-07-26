The intersection of Main Street and First Street in Janesville was closed Tuesday afternoon following the report of a shooting. One male victim has been airlifted to Rochester and two people have reportedly been taken into custody. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
One person has been injured and two have been taken into custody following an apparent shooting near the Janesville Post Office.
According to EMS responders, one male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was airlifted just before 4 p.m. to Rochester.
Janesville police were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to the area of Main Street and First Street for the reported gunshot wound. Two people are reportedly in custody after a stop of a suspect vehicle near Old Highway 14 and County Road 33, just east of Janesville.
"Basically at about 3:17 p.m. today, dispatch received multiple 9-1-1 calls about multiple shots fired here along Main Street," said Janesville Police Chief David Ulmen . "A victim drove down to the end of the street toward the Post Office and basically ran into the Post Office with his car."
Ulmen said police are aware of only one victim, who was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital. Ulmen described the victim as being a male in his 20s. His condition is unknown at this time.
According to Ulmen, the two suspects went east down Old Highway 14, and were soon apprehended by the Waseca County Sheriff's Office at the intersection between Old Highway 14 and County Road 33.
Ulmen said there is no indication at this time what led to the shooting, but that following the calls the town was not placed on lockdown, with the exception of a summer school program that locked its doors and the Janesville State Bank closing early.
The Waseca County Sheriff's Office and Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
