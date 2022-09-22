One woman is dead after a residential fire in Waseca.
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Waseca Fire Department and Fire Chief Jason Forshee released a statement alerting the community that there had been a structure fire on the 500 block of Ninth Avenue NW in Waseca at about 6:23 p.m. on the previous day Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The Fire Department had did not immediately release the name of the victim Thursday, but property records indicate the home is owned by Gary and Debra Mulcahy, and an obituary for Debra Mulcahy was shared Thursday afternoon by Dennis Funeral Homes; the obituary noted Mulcahy had died at her home Wednesday evening.
According to the press release, it was reported in the original call that there may be someone inside the building. Waseca Police officers arrived on the scene, but were unable to enter, due to the heavy smoke. The press release states that, "Members of the Waseca Fire Department were able to enter the home shortly after their arrival and located and removed an adult female from inside the residence."
The statement also states that, despite life-saving measures taken by members of the Fire Department, the woman died at the scene of the fire. The victims identity is not being released at this time.
According to the press release, the cause of the fire and the resulting death are being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshall's Office, the Waseca Police Department, Waseca Fire Department and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. Members from the Janesville Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance, Waseca Police Department, Waseca County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Fire Marshall's Office and the Waseca County Sheriff's Office 9-1-1 Dispatchers were also at the scene.
The Waseca County News will provide updates on the situation as they become available.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.
