Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke runs through the 2020 ballot with a voter on Friday, another in the the record-breaking year of early voter turnout. With election offices no longer having a seven-day grace period in which ballots can be accepted, Ihrke and other election officials are warning voters to not to drop their ballots in the mail but to bring them to their county Auditor's Office or vote in person on Election Day, Tuesday. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)