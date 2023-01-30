Dawn Skinner

Pictured here, local teacher Dawn Skinner is recognized for her efforts on behalf of Waseca Public School’s speech program in 2017. Skinner is one of 131 teachers selected as nominees for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award. (File photo/southernminn.com)

The 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen from a field of 131 candidates. These candidates have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments