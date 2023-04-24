Pantheon Computers, a leading provider of cutting-edge computing solutions, headquartered in Waseca, is pleased to announce the promotion of Reyna Monson to the position of President. Monson lives and works in Waseca.
Jon Stagman, the owner of Pantheon Computers, stated that "as Pantheon continues to grow, it is necessary to split certain job roles to serve our business and clients well." In her new role, Reyna will have oversight of all areas of the business. Reyna has been an integral part of the Pantheon team since 2010.
She has played a vital role in the company's success and has been instrumental in developing and implementing innovative strategies that have contributed significantly to Pantheon's maturity.
"Reyna's extensive experience, coupled with her excellent leadership skills, make her the perfect candidate for this role," said Jon Stagman. "I have full confidence in her ability to take on this new challenge and continue to drive our business forward."
As president, Reyna will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Pantheon's operaGons, including sales, marketing, product development, and customer service. She will work closely with Stagman, who will continue to serve as Pantheon's Visionary, in the CEO seat.
"I am honored to take on this new role at Pantheon Computers," said Reyna Monson. "I am excited about the opportunity to lead this incredible team of talented professionals and work together to achieve our company's goals. With Jon's guidance