Waseca Marching Jays 1.jpeg

LaCroix's and Camp Omega hosted the Waseca Marching Jays leadership team last week. The band members learned a lot, grew a lot, and had a ton of fun.
Waseca Marching Jays 2.jpeg
Waseca Marching Jays 3.jpeg
Waseca Marching Jays 4.jpeg
  

