Celebrating 35 Years, the annual Waseca Marching Classic is on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Marching Classic Committee is proclaiming the 35th annual as Fan Appreciation Day. Ten $50 cash prizes will be drawn throughout the field show competition. Those purchasing a field show admission wristband are eligible to win.
• Grand marshals for the day: Gary Bohm and Dave Dunn, organizers of our popular Classic parade for many years.
• Friend of the Classic: Arlen Tirevold, retired Lew’s Fireworks pyrotechnician who provided “awesome” fireworks for many years, some at his own expense.
• As hosts the Marching Jays perform in exhibition.
• A 75-100 unit parade steps off at 12:00 Noon in downtown Waseca and includes 7 Competing High School Marching Bands, the Marching Jays, Classic Car Cruise, Dignitaries, Royalty & MORE!
• The River City Rhythm Drumline from Anoka, Minnesota will entertain the crowd.
• Awards ceremony following the parade is at the Trowbridge Park Bandstand (North State next to the Public Library parking lot)
• The celebration continues at 5:30 p.m. at the Waseca Jr.– Sr. High School Stadium with 13 bands competing on the field. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.
• The Maverick Machine from Minnesota State University, Mankato is the featured guest. Awards follow at 8:30 p.m.
• Grand finale is a fireworks display, a favorite of the band students.
• Family entertainment at its best.
Field Show admission wristbands may be purchased in advance for $7 at many Waseca businesses. On the day of the event, admission is $10.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.