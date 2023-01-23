The Secret Science of Popcorn
What makes kernels pop? What are the variations of popcorn? What’s the difference between popcorn and regular corn? Learn this and more (while you sample multiple flavors of popcorn) at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at Janesville Public Library. This free event is geared for ages 9-12.
Virtual Author Event: Randall Munroe
Join for what is sure to be the most fun-filled hour of the day, as Randall Munroe shares his new book “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” at a virtual Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System event on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 1 pm.
Planning to ride a fire pole from the moon back to Earth? The hardest part is sticking the landing. Hoping to cool the atmosphere by opening everyone’s freezer door at the same time? Maybe it’s time for a brief introduction to thermodynamics. Want to know what would happen if you rode a helicopter blade, built a billion-story building, made a lava lamp out of lava, or jumped on a geyser as it erupted? Okay, if you insist.
Before you go on a cosmic road trip, feed the residents of New York City to a T. Rex, or fill every church with bananas, be sure to consult this practical guide for impractical ideas. Unfazed by absurdity, Randall consults the latest research on everything from swing-set physics to airplane-catapult design to clearly and concisely answer his readers’ questions. As he consistently demonstrates, you can learn a lot from examining how the world might work in very specific extreme circumstances.
Filled with bonkers science, boundless curiosity, and Randall’s signature stick-figure comics, What if? 2 provides his best answers yet to the weirdest questions you never thought to ask.
This event will be recorded and people who register will be emailed a link to the recording. Register at the library or at wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered to attend the event or view the recording.
Randall Munroe is the creator of the webcomic xkcd and author of What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Thing Explainer: Complicated Stuff in Simple Words, How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real World Problems, and What if? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions. Randall was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, and grew up outside Richmond, Virginia. After studying physics at Christopher Newport University, he got a job building robots at NASA Langley Research Center. In 2006 he left NASA to draw comics on the internet full time and has since been nominated for a Hugo Award three times.
This event is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. The event is held in coordination with Library Speakers Bureau and presented by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System.
Fairytale Relay Race
Leaping frogs, wild shoe sorting, topping mattresses, and turning straw into gold? How fast can kids accomplish 10 ridiculously entertaining fairytale tasks in this relay race? The race will begin at New Richland Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. Geared for ages 7-12.
Lego Story Time
Kids ages 4-6 can join Waseca Public Library’s monthly creative Lego-building group, with an adult. This month’s Lego Story Time will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 am. Each event will include a story to inspire the builders.
Lego Club
Kids ages 7-12 are invited to join Waseca Public Library’s creative Lego-building club. This month’s Lego Club event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11 am. Each event will have a theme to inspire and Legos to build with.