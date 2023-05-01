With the school year rounding to a close, Waseca held an annual tradition on Saturday: prom.

Grand March

Waseca’s prom began with a low-light grand march, which was held at the Waseca Junior Senior High School at 6 p.m. Saturday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Waseca Prom

Following the grand march, Waseca students traveled over to The Mill to celebrate their high school careers with a dance DJ’ed by Good Vibrations DJ & Photo Booth Rental. (Photo Courtesy of Good Vibrations DJ & Photo Booth Rental)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments