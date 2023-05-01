...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
Waseca’s prom began with a low-light grand march, which was held at the Waseca Junior Senior High School at 6 p.m. Saturday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Following the grand march, Waseca students traveled over to The Mill to celebrate their high school careers with a dance DJ’ed by Good Vibrations DJ & Photo Booth Rental. (Photo Courtesy of Good Vibrations DJ & Photo Booth Rental)
With the school year rounding to a close, Waseca held an annual tradition on Saturday: prom.
This year’s prom began with a grand march at the Waseca Junior Senior High School, which began at 6 p.m. Following the grand march and professional photos taken in the cafeteria of the high school was a dance and celebration held at The Mill in Waseca.
The event was DJ’ed by Good Vibrations DJ & Photo Booth Rental.