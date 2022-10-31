Fire Department poster
QR Code

The Waseca Fire Department is looking to fill up to seven vacant slots in the Department, according to Fire Chief Jason Forshee.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments