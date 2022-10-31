The Waseca Fire Department is looking to fill up to seven vacant slots in the Department, according to Fire Chief Jason Forshee.
Potential candidates must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, have a valid Minnesota driver's license, reside within a 10-minute drive of the fire station and have the ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing. Applications can be turned in at the QR Code at the right.
To answer any questions, as well as show potential candidates what being a firefighter is like, the Waseca Fire Department will be having a recruiting event on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7-9 p.m at the Waseca Fire Department at 303 State St.
There will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Partners are welcome to attend but the fire department asks that you please don't bring your children. For questions, you can contact Forshee at 507-835-3210.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News.
