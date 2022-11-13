Waseca Veterans Day

Waseca Public Schools held its Veterans Day programs through the morning on Friday, Nov. 11. (Photo Courtesy of Waseca Public Schools)

Cities and schools around Waseca County held events throughout Friday to honor area veterans in their own Veterans Day programs.

Child salute

A young student salutes the flag during Waseca’s Veteran’s Day Program. (Photo courtesy of Waseca Public Schools)
JWP Veterans Day

JWP students heard from local veterans, as they talked about their time in service during JWP’s Veterans Day program. (Photo Courtesy of JWP Schools)
Legion luncheon

The American Legion in Waseca held a luncheon following its Veterans Day program on Friday, Nov. 11.

