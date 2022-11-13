...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
A young student salutes the flag during Waseca’s Veteran’s Day Program. (Photo courtesy of Waseca Public Schools)
Cities and schools around Waseca County held events throughout Friday to honor area veterans in their own Veterans Day programs.
The Waseca American Legion held a program at 11 a.m., which was followed by a luncheon. Waseca Intermediate School and Hartley Elementary both held events in the morning, as well as the high school a little later in the day.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s program, which was put on by their student council through a partnership with the Janesville American Legion, was preceded by a special breakfast. Students were then treated to local veterans talking about their service.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva held its program in the afternoon at the secondary school.
