On March 11, more than 150 youth on 53 teams from across Minnesota participated in the 4-H Regional Project Bowl.
4-H Project Bowl challenges teams of three to six youth to test their knowledge on a variety of animal science and agriculture topics including dairy, dog, general livestock, horse, llama, poultry and rabbit.
Hundreds of youth teams participate in regional competitions held throughout the state in March with top teams qualifying to compete in the state bowl, to be held in April 2023. Each competition includes junior and senior divisions. Teams are quizzed in one-on-one and open rounds. The first participant with the correct answer earns points for their team.
“Through the 4-H Project Bowl program, youth have the opportunity to partner together with other youth and learn about different animal science areas. Participants also work on improving their communication skills and building meaningful relationships with their peers, which can contribute to their future success,” said Sharon Davis, 4-H Animal Science Director.
Waseca County 4-H was well-represented with the 11 youth competing on 2 Senior Dog teams. Participants were August Bethke, Bailey Hodgkins, Angel Myers, Alexis Myers, Jacob Lewer, Sydney Lewer, Mikayla Lewer, Mackenzee Moorman, Avary Hopper, Rylie Cromwell, Julia Alvarado, and Rylie Cromwell. The teams were coached by adult volunteers Mattea Dann and Madelynn Smith. They have been practicing weekly since the fall to learn about dog breeds, diseases and treatments, nutrition, and more. The teams placed 3rd and 4th and will advance to the Minnesota 4-H State Project Bowl competition in April.