What makes kernels pop? What are the variations of popcorn? What’s the difference between popcorn and regular corn? Learn this and more (while you sample multiple flavors of popcorn) at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 at Waseca Public Library. This free event is geared for ages 9-12.
Pressed Flowers Craft
Create summery lanterns and unique bookmarks using delicate pressed flowers at New Richland Public Library on Monday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. This free event is geared for teens and adults.
Arm Knitting for Teens
Teens will try out a fast and fun chunky knitting project that is needle-free at Waseca Public Library on Monday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. Exclusively for ages 13-18.
Little Explorers
Kids will enjoy interactive sensory stations—Mold & Dig, Scoop & Pour, Snap & Pop, Count & Sort, and Color & Texture — at Elysian Area Library on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. This free event is geared for ages 18 months to 5 years.
Mother-Daughter Book Club
Girls in grades 3-6 are invited to bring a significant adult female to join them as we discuss great new books, do activities, and enjoy treats. Stop by the library to pick up this month’s book, Allergic by Megan Wagner Lloyd. Book club begins at 6 pm on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Waseca Public Library.
Virtual Author Event: Lana Harper
Join in on an insightful chat with award-winning author Grace M. Cho as she discusses her memoir, Tastes Like War, at a virtual Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System event on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 12 p.m.
Grace M. Cho grew up as the daughter of a white American merchant marine and the Korean bar hostess he met abroad. They were one of few immigrants in a xenophobic small town during the Cold War, where identity was politicized by everyday details—language, cultural references, memories, and food. When Grace was fifteen, her dynamic mother experienced the onset of schizophrenia, a condition that would continue and evolve for the rest of her life.
This event will be recorded and people who register will be emailed a link to the recording. Register at the library or at wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered to attend the event or view the recording.
Jigsaw Puzzle Derby
Assemble a team of up to 4 players to compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition at Waseca Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize and bragging rights.