Cook the Book
Visit Elysian Area Library to choose a recipe from the selected cookbook. Then bring the finished dish to Elysian Area Library on Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m., where the cooks will sample all the dishes and share their experiences. It’s a great way to meet people in the community, share cooking tips, and try out delicious food. Open to all cooking and baking skill levels, geared for adults.
The selected cookbook this session is: Trejo’s Tacos by Danny Trejo with Hugh Garvey.
Author Event: Abby Jimenez
Join us for a conversation with Abby Jimenez, author of the romantic comedies The Friend Zone, Part of Your World, and Yours Truly, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at Waseca Public Library.
Jimenez’s latest novel is a story of terrible first impressions, hilarious second chances, and the joy in finding your perfect match.
About the Author: Abby Jimenez is a bestselling author and Food Network champion living in Minnesota. Abby founded Nadia Cakes out of her home kitchen back in 2007. The bakery has since gone on to win numerous Food Network competitions and has amassed an international following.
This event is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library System, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Star Wars Party
Create glow stick lightsabers and mini Ewoks, battle bubbles with pool noodle light sabers, design a droid, and more at Waterville Public Library on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 5-9.
Mother-Daughter Book Club
Girls in grades 3-6 are invited to bring a significant adult female to join them as we discuss great new books, do activities, and enjoy treats. Stop by the library to pick up this month’s book, New Kid by Jerry Craft. Book club begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at Waseca Public Library.
Virtual Author Event: Courtney Summers
Join author Courtney Summers as she talks about her newest young adult novel, I’m the Girl, at a virtual Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System event on Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m.
A spiritual successor to Summers’s breakout hit, Sadie, I’m the Girl is a masterfully written, bold, and unflinching account of how one young woman feels in her body as she struggles to navigate a deadly and predatory power structure while asking readers one question: if this is the way the world is, do you accept it?
When sixteen-year-old Georgia Avis discovers the dead body of thirteen-year-old Ashley James, she teams up with Ashley’s older sister, Nora, to find and bring the killer to justice before he strikes again. But their investigation throws Georgia into a world of unimaginable privilege and wealth, without conscience or consequence, and as Ashley’s killer closes in, Georgia will discover when money, power and beauty rule, it might not be a matter of who is guilty—but who is guiltiest.
About the Author: Courtney Summers is the bestselling and critically acclaimed author of several novels for young adults, including Cracked Up to Be, All the Rage, and Sadie.
This event will also be recorded and people who register will be emailed a link to the recording. Register at the library or at wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered to attend the event or view the recording.
This event is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. The event is held in coordination with Library Speakers Bureau and presented by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System.
Books and Brews
Waseca Public Library has found the perfect combo for a book club: bookworm babble and beer. Stop by the library to pick up this month’s book discussion selection, The Children of Lincoln by William D. Green. Book club begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Oscar’s All-American Food and Drinks in Waseca. Drinks and food not provided but can be purchased.