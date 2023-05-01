Author Event: William Green
Author William Green will speak about his book, The Children of Lincoln, which reveals what happened to the black community in Minnesota after the Emancipation Proclamation at 6 pm on Tuesday, May 9th at Waseca Public Library and at a virtual event on Tuesday, May 16th at 6 pm.
In a narrative spanning the Civil War and Reconstruction, Green will profile four white Minnesotans who championed civil rights but ultimately worked to keep black Americans down. Through four of these “children of Lincoln” in Minnesota, Green’s book brings to light a little known but critical chapter in the state’s history as it intersects with the broader account of race in America.
William Green was the M. Anita Gaye Hawthorne Professor of Critical Race and Ethnic Studies and Professor of History at Augsburg University until 2022. The Children of Lincoln won the Hognander-Minnesota Book Award. He holds an MA, a PhD, and a JD from the University of Minnesota, and a B.A. in History from Gustavus Adolphus College. He served as Superintendent of Minneapolis Schools and vice president of the executive council of the Minnesota Historical Society.
Register at wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered to attend the virtual event.
These events are made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library System, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Paper Crafts
Learn simple origami to create fun paper projects, including an accordion wallet and a variety of envelopes at 3:45 pm on Wednesday, May 10th at Waterville Public Library. This free event is geared for ages 9-12.
Virtual Author Event: Jena Friedman
Join comedian Jena Friedman as she talks about her debut collection, Not Funny, at a virtual Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System event on Wednesday, May 10th at 7 pm. Friedman takes on the third rails of modern life in Jena’s bold and subversive style, with essays that explore cancel culture, sexism, work, and celebrity worship.
About the Author: Jena Friedman is a comedian, filmmaker, and creator of AMC’s Indefensible and Soft Focus with Jena Friedman on Adult Swim. She has worked on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Late Show with David Letterman, and her writing has appeared in The New Yorker, ARTNET, and The Guardian.
This event will also be recorded and people who register will be emailed a link to the recording. Register at the library or at wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered to attend the event or view the recording.
This event is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. The event is held in coordination with Library Speakers Bureau and presented by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System.