Virtual Author Event: David Epstein
Join in on a conversation with bestselling author David Epstein as he chats about his most recent book, Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World Eve, at a virtual Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System event on Monday, March 13 at 12 p.m.
Lego Club
Kids ages 7-12 are invited to join Montgomery Public Library’s creative Lego-building club. This month’s Lego Club events will be held on March 14 and 28 at 3:30 p.m. Each event will have a theme to inspire and Legos to build with.
Giant Sorry for Teens
Turn up the notch on a game of sweet revenge with this giant version at Montgomery Public Library on Tuesday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. Free and exclusively for ages 13-18.
Little Explorers
Kids will enjoy interactive sensory stations—Hop & Balance, Zip & Buckle, Squish & Squeeze, and Color & Pattern—at New Richland Public Library on Wednesday, March 15 at 10:30 a.m. This free event is geared for ages 2-5 years.
Preschool Fairytale Fun
Create crafts based on fairy tales, including Ugly Duckling Clothespins, Fairy Nut Boats, Toadstool Treasures, and Magical Elf Shoes at Elysian Area Library on Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m. This free event is geared for ages 3-5 years.
Mother-Daughter Book Club
Girls in grades 3-6 are invited to bring a significant adult female to join them as we discuss great new books, do activities, and enjoy treats. Stop by the library to pick up this month’s book, El Deafo by Cece Bell. Book club begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 at Waseca Public Library.
A Homesteading Life
Christa Wadekamper from Barefoot Lane will share how she lives off the land—making, baking, hunting, fishing, and growing at New Richland Public Library on Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m. She will share her experiences and how she developed the skills she needs to live this sustainable lifestyle. Free and open to the public.
Hands-On Sourdough Workshop
Barefoot Lane will guide participants through mixing a delicious dough, feeding an active starter, and more at Waseca Public Library on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Geared for adults. Registration required. Register at the library.
Books and Brews
Waseca Public Library has found the perfect combo for a book club: bookworm babble and beer. Stop by the library to pick up this month’s book discussion selection, The Deep Dark Descending by Allen Eskens. Book club begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Oscars All American Food and Drinks. Drinks and food not provided but can be purchased.