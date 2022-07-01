Taiko Drumming• Get ready for TaikoArts Midwest, a heart-pounding, dynamic group drumming group, at Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Taiko Drumming events. TaikoArts Midwest is a Minnesota based world class taiko ensemble who delivers loud, energetic performances that combine music, dance, culture, and pure athleticism. Taiko is the Japanese word for drum and refers to the modern style of playing these drums. Wadaiko (in Japan) and kumi daiko (in North America) is movement infused, heart-pounding, dynamic group drumming.
Attendees will also learn about the history of taiko drumming in Japan and get a chance to try out the drums themselves. Geared for all ages. The performances will begin at the following locations:
Monday, July 11 at 10 a.m.: American Legion Park Le Sueur
Monday, July 11 at 1 p.m.: Lake Francis Park, Elysian
Monday, July 11 at 4 p.m.: Trowbridge Park, Waseca
This program is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. Please contact Waseca Public Library (507-835-2910 or bbleeker@tds.lib.mn.us) with questions.
Seashell Collage Workshop• Waseca Public Library on Monday, July 11 at 10 a. m. Kids will use seashells to create their own masterpieces. Seashells can be painted, placed, and layered to create an animal or scene constructed entirely from seashells. Exclusively for ages 9-12. Registration required. Register at the library or at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered. Please contact Waseca Public Library (507-835-2910 or bbleeker@tds.lib.mn.us) with questions.
Romp and Rhyme Summer Story Time• Waterville Public Library will hold a story time at Lions Park in Waterville on Monday, July 11 at 10 a.m. From puppets to pumping music, from bubble machines to banging bands, these are not your average story time. The Library uses movement, STEAM activities, curiosity, imaginative play, and active learning to keep kids engaged. Free and open to the public. Please contact Waterville Public Library (507-362-8462 or libtlw@tds.lib.mn.us) with questions.
Teen Bookchat• Waseca Public Library on Tuesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. Teens are welcome to discuss the books they are reading and get recommendations from other teens. Exclusively for ages 13-18. Snacks provided. Please contact Waseca Public Library (507-835-2910 or afinley@tds.lib.mn.us) with questions.
Black Light Painting• New Richland Public Library on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. Learn how to create a black light painting with stunning results. This free event is exclusively for ages 13-18. Registration required. Register at the library or at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered. This program is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. Please contact New Richland Public Library (507-465-3708 or nrplib@tds.lib.mn.us) with questions.
Romp and Rhyme Summer Story Time• Waseca Public Library will hold a story time on Wednesday, July 13 at 10 a.m. From puppets to pumping music, from bubble machines to banging bands, these are not your average story time. The Library uses movement, STEAM activities, curiosity, imaginative play, and active learning to keep kids engaged. Free and open to the public. Please contact Waseca Public Library (507-835-2910 or bbleeker@tds.lib.mn.us) with questions.
Comfort Boxes• Waterville Public Library on Wednesday, July 13 at 3 p.m. Kids will design shadow boxes to capture the things that comfort them. These boxes cheer kids up when they need it most. Registration is required. This free event is geared for ages 9-12. Please contact Waterville Public Library (507-362-8462 or libtlw@tds.lib.mn.us) with questions.
Japanese Herbariums• Le Sueur Public Library on Thursday, July 14 at 1 p.m. Preserve tiny dried flowers preserved in oil specimen jars. Exclusively for ages 13-18. Registration required. Register at the library or at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered. Please contact Le Sueur Public Library (507-665-2662 or jzimmerman@tds.lib.mn.us) with questions.
Black Light Painting• Montgomery Public Library on Thursday, July 14 at 2 p.m. Learn how to create a black light painting with stunning results! This free event is exclusively for ages 13-18. Registration required. Register at the library or at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered. This program is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. Please contact Montgomery Public Library (507-364-7615 or cmullen@tds.lib.mn.us) with questions.
Pirate Party• Le Center Public Library on Thursday, July 14 at 1:30 p.m. Dress like a pirate, talk like a pirate, and act like a pirate! This Pirate Party is full of treasure maps, captain’s log, nautical knots, and more. Ages 6-12. Please contact Le Center Public Library (507-357-6792 or libtlc@tds.lib.mn.us) with questions.
Pie and Puzzles• Le Sueur Public Library on Friday, July 15 at 6:30 p.m. Assemble a team of up to 4 players to compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition. The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize and bragging rights! Please contact Le Sueur Public Library (507-665-2662 or jzimmerman@tds.lib.mn.us) with questions.