Be an Animal! A Mask and Movement Workshop
With ready-made animal masks provided by COMPAS teaching artist Christopher Lutter-Gardella, kids will learn the basics of mask performance at several Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries. Geared for kids of all ages. Registration required. Register for this free event at your local library or at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
The performances will begin at the following locations:
Monday, July 25, 10 a.m.: Waldorf Public Library
Monday, July 25, 2 p.m.: New Richland City Hall
Tuesday, July 26, 10 a.m.: Elysian Area Library
Tuesday, July 26, 2 p.m.: Janesville Public Library
Wednesday, July 27, 10 a.m.: Waseca Public Library
Wednesday, July 27, 2 p.m.: Waterville Senior Center
Thursday, July 28, 10 a.m.: Montgomery Public Library
Thursday, July 28, 2 p.m.: Le Center Public Library
Friday, July 29, 10 a.m.: Le Sueur Public Library
These events are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Message in a Bottle
What do the messages in the bottles say? This event has kids decoding secret messages at Le Center Public Library on Monday, July 25 at 1:30 p.m. Join in to decorate a bottle and create a message to put in it. This free event is exclusively for ages 5-12. Registration required. Register for this free event at your local library or at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
How to Train Your Dragon Party
Train with Hiccup and his friends to become dragon riders extraordinaire at Waseca Public Library on Monday, July 25 at 10 a.m. Kids will create their own dragon sighting guide, learn how to read Viking runes, feed the dragons, and more. Geared for ages 7-12.
Teen Book Safe
Keep your secrets and valuables safe at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at Le Sueur Public Library. Give an old book new purpose by turning it into a book safe. Geared for ages 13-18.
Schitt’s Creek Trivia
Library staff will quiz players in teams of up to four players on Schitt’s Creek trivia as they compete to win Jazzagals status at Le Sueur Public Library on Wednesday, July 27 at 6 p.m. Registration required.
Prizes sponsored by Friends of the Le Sueur Public Library.
Seashell Collage Workshop
Kids will use seashells to create their own masterpieces at New Richland Public Library on Thursday, July 28 at 2 p.m. Seashells can be painted, placed, and layered to create an animal or scene constructed entirely from seashells. Exclusively for ages 9-12. Registration required. Register at the library or at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered
Real People, Real History: Banned Books
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Real People, Real History speaker series continues with Kim Hyun Sook and Ryan Estrada. They will talk about Banned Book Club, a graphic novel about Hyun Sook’s experiences at a virtual event on Tuesday, August 2 at 6 p.m. When Kim Hyun Sook started college in 1983 she was ready for her world to open up. This was during South Korea's Fifth Republic, a military regime that entrenched its power through censorship, torture, and the murder of protestors. With fellow students disappearing for hours and returning with bruises, Hyun Sook sought refuge in the comfort of books. In Banned Book Club, Hyun Sook shares a dramatic true story of political division, fear-mongering, anti-intellectualism, the death of democratic institutions, and the relentless rebellion of reading.
A discussion will take place after the presentation. Copies of Banned Book Club are available for checkout at local libraries. This series is free and open to the public. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
This series is a partnership between Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System and Mankato’s YWCA and paid for with an American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grant for Libraries.
American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.