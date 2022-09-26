Osmo Play Day
Discover the fun! Parents pair up with their kids for these hands-on basic coding, learning with technology, and creative activities from 10 a.m.-noon on Monday, October 3 at Waseca Public Library.
Hocus Pocus Party
Create spooky slime, play games, and more at New Richland Public Library on Monday, October 3 at 4 p.m. Geared for ages 3-8.
Spice Club
Do you like to try new flavors and recipes? Try out a new spice every month at Spice Club. Each month Le Center Public Library will feature a new spice and make it available in a free take-home kit. Then, Club members will meet to learn more about the spice’s history and its uses. The group will also share what everyone made with the spice and their opinions on it flavor. Spice Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 3 at Le Center Public Library and Le Sueur Public Library. Register at the library or at wasecalesusuerlibraries.com/getregistered and pick up this month’s spice.
Graphic Novel Book Club
Montgomery Public Library has formed a new book club for kids. Focusing on graphic novels, kids will discuss the art and writing of each month’s selected graphic novel. Geared for ages 9-12, the book club will also feature activities and book recommendations. October’s book club selection is “The Girl and the Galdurian” by Tim Probert. The book club will meet at Montgomery Public Library on Tuesday, October 4 at 6:30 p.m. Pick up a copy of the book at the library.
Nature Crafts Workshop
Create leaf friends, snow globe photos and pine cone moths at this drop-in craft event at Le Sueur Public Library on Tuesday, October 4 at 3:30 p.m. Geared for ages 7-12.
Spark Joy
Shannon, a KonMari Gold Consultant, will bring the life-changing magic of tidying to you through her Spark Joy® program at this virtual event on Tuesday, October 4 at 7 p.m. Participants will learn the KonMari philosophy and guiding principles needed to tidy once and for all. Leave feeling motivated to Spark Joy® in your home, office, and life! This series is free and open to the public. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Jigsaw Puzzle Derby
Assemble a team of up to 4 players to compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition at Elysian Area Library on Wednesday, October 5 at 9 a.m. The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize . . . and bragging rights!
Break In Bags
Your team’s been sent a collection of memories, including a bag with promises of treasure inside, which you can keep, if you can figure out how to get to it at Waterville Public Library on Wednesday, October 5 at 3:45 p.m. Geared for teams of 1-3 people, ages 7-12. Registration required. Register at the Library or at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered
Eric Carle Creations
Explore the art of Eric Carle, author of the book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 6 at Elysian Area Library. Free and geared for ages 3 and up.
Nature Art Prints
Explore a variety of printmaking techniques while celebrating the fall season at Janesville Public Library on Thursday, October 6 at 4 p.m. Registration required. This free event is geared for ages 4-7.
Adult Tea Party
Enjoy a tea tasting with book pairing and games at Le Center Public Library on Thursday, October 6 at 3 p.m. This free event is geared for adults.