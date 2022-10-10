Nature Crafts Workshop
Create leaf friends, snow globe photos, and pine cone moths at this drop-in craft event at New Richland Public Library on Monday, October 17 at 3:45 p.m. Geared for ages 7-12.
Minnesota Olympians
Patrick Mader will discuss the book and the Olympic athletes he features in his books at Elysian Area Library on Monday, October 17 at 6 p.m. Patrick has spent seven years researching sports data, traveling to 85 of Minnesota’s 87 counties, having conversations with more than 100 elite athletes who competed on the world stage, and then writing two books profiling their lives: Minnesota Gold and More Minnesota Gold.
Eric Carle Creations
Explore the art of Eric Carle, author of the book The Very Hungry Caterpillar, at 3 pm on Tuesday, October 18th at Waldorf Public Library. Free and geared for ages 3 and up.
Virtual Author Event: Zain E. Asher
CNN anchor Zain E. Asher will discuss her memoir, Where the Children Take Us, at a virtual Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18.
In Where the Children Take Us, Zain E. Asher tells the story of her mother’s harrowing fight to raise four children as a widowed immigrant in South London. There is tragedy in this tale, but it is not a tragedy. Drawing on tough-love parenting strategies, Obiajulu Ejiofor teaches her sons and daughters to overcome the daily pressures of poverty, crime and prejudice—and much more. With her relentless support, the children exceed all expectations—becoming a CNN anchor, an Oscar-nominated actor—Asher’s older brother Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave)—a medical doctor, and a thriving entrepreneur.
This event will be recorded and people who register will be emailed a link to the recording. Register at the library or at wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered
Nature Art Prints
Explore a variety of printmaking techniques while celebrating the fall season at Waseca Public Library on Wednesday, October 19 at 10 a.m. Registration required. This free event is geared for ages 4-7.
Drones
Work within small teams to perform flight control, coding, and agility challenges using a drone at Waseca Public Library on Wednesday, October 19 at 1 p.m. Jason Smith with Aerial Imagery Media and Waseca Public Library will help you learn how to fly a drone safely. Exclusively for ages 13-18. Sponsored by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System.
Dog Man Unleashed
Celebrate Dog Man with trivia, Flat Peteys, wristlets, backpack décor, and Knock Knock jokes that even Petey would love at Waseca Public Library on Thursday, October 20 at 10 a.m. This free event is geared for ages 7-12.
Teen Game Day
Test out your skills in an afternoon of board games and Nintendo Switch games at Waseca Public Library on Thursday, October 20 at 1 p.m.! This free event is exclusively for ages 13-18.
Disney Trivia
If you wish upon a star, you may win this trivia challenge. Library staff will quiz players in teams of up to four players as they compete to win fairytale status at The Bar on Main in Waseca on Thursday, October 20 at 6 p.m. Registration required. Register at members.thymeonmain.com.
Prizes sponsored by Friends of the Waseca Public Library.
Nature Crafts Workshop
Create leaf friends, snow globe photos, and pine cone moths at this drop-in craft event at Waseca Public Library on Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. Geared for ages 7-12.
Books and Brews
Waseca Public Library has found the perfect combo for a book club: bookworm babble and beer. Stop by the library to pick up this month’s book discussion selection, Things We Do in the Dark by Jennifer Hillier. Book club begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 29 at Half Pint Brewing Company. Drinks and food not provided but can be purchased.