Leaping frogs, wild shoe sorting, topping mattresses, and turning straw into gold? How fast can kids accomplish 10 ridiculously entertaining fairytale tasks in this relay race? The race will begin at Waseca Public Library on Monday, March 6 at 10 a.m. Geared for ages 7-12.
Organizing 101
Tracy Bjerke from Rescued Room will guide you through getting your space organized at Elysian Area Library on Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. Learn the tips to make life more manageable.
Rescued Room is a local organizing company out of Rochester and Owatonna. They plan, declutter, and custom-organize spaces.
Papercut Birds Workshop
Make papercut birds at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at Janesville Public Library. Inspired by birds in the Pacific Northwest, these layered papercut birds are easy to craft. Stick them in a frame or hang them from a branch for a simple art display. This free event is geared for adults. Register at Janesville Public Library or at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Level Up: Inventor’s Lab
Invent toys using Hanz Inventors Lab kits at Montgomery Public Library on Tuesday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m. These pieces can be rearranged into hundreds of different combinations. This free event is geared for ages 7-12.
The Office Trivia
Win this trivia challenge by recalling Dunder Mifflin Paper Company office history. Assemble a team of up to four players to test your knowledge of “The Office” TV show at The Bar on Main in Waseca on Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m. Library staff will quiz players as they compete to win World’s Best Boss status. Registration at Waseca Public Library.
Kusudama Workshop
Learn how make stunning paper origami flower balls that were originally used in Japan for incense and potpourri at Montgomery Public Library on Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. They can be hung using tassels or string or just displayed on a surface. Geared for adults. All supplies are provided at this free event. Registration is required. Register at the library or at wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered