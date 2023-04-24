Star Wars Party
Create glow stick lightsabers and mini Ewoks, battle bubbles with pool noodle light sabers, design a droid, and more at Elysian Area Library on Monday, May 1 at 6 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 5-9.
Preschool Fairytale Fun
Create crafts based on fairytales, including Ugly Duckling Clothespins, Fairy Nut Boats, Toadstool Tresaures, and Magical Elf Shoes at New Richland Public Library on Wednesday, May 3 at 10:30 a.m. This free event is geared for ages 3-5 years.
Virtual Author Event: Britt Hawthorne
Are you committed to building an antiracist family environment for your children? Let Britt Hawthorne—a nationally recognized teacher and advocate—be your guide at a virtual Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System event on Wednesday, May 3 at noon. Raising Antiracist Children acts as an interactive guide for strategically incorporating the tools of inclusivity into everyday life and parenting. In her book, Hawthorne breaks down antiracist parenting into four comprehensive sections and in this webinar you will learn about:
Healthy bodies—Establishing a safe and body-positive home environment to combat stereotypes and create boundaries.
Radical minds—Encouraging children to be agents of change, accompanied by scripts for teaching advocacy, giving and taking productive feedback, and becoming a co-conspirator for change.
Conscious shopping—Raising awareness of how local shopping can empower or hinder a community’s ability to thrive, and teaching readers of all ages how to create shopping habits that support their values.
Thriving communities—Acknowledging the personal power we have to shape our schools, towns, and worlds, accompanied by exercises for instigating change.
Lego Club
Kids ages 7-12 are invited to join Waldorf Public Library’s creative Lego-building club. Lego Club will be held weekly on Wednesdays in May at 3:30 p.m. Each event will have a theme to inspire and Legos to build with.
Inclusive Theater for All
Join in on theater games, embodiment exercises, voice warm-ups, and more in this dramatic arts class. Open Arts Minnesota and Waseca Public Library have partnered to bring this unique opportunity as a 4-week session held at 6-7:30 pm on Wednesdays, May 3, 10, 17, and 31 at Waseca Public Library. Registration required. Contact Waseca Public Library at 507-835-2910 to register.
Star Wars Party
Create glow stick lightsabers and mini Ewoks, battle bubbles with pool noodle light sabers, design a droid, and more at Waseca Public Library on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. This free event is geared for ages 5-9.