Virtual Author Event: Pam Jenoff
Join us for an exciting trip through time as we chat with bestselling historical fiction author Pam Jenoff about her newest book Code Name Sapphire at a virtual Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System event on Tuesday, March 28 at 6 p.m.
In Code Name Sapphire, a woman must rescue her cousin’s family from a train bound for Auschwitz in this riveting tale of bravery and resistance. It’s 1942 and Hannah Martel has narrowly escaped Nazi Germany after her fiancé was killed in a pogrom. When her ship bound for America is turned away at port, she has nowhere to go but to her cousin Lily, who lives with her family in Brussels. Fearful for her life, Hannah is desperate to escape occupied Europe. But with no safe way to leave, she must return to the dangerous underground work she thought she had left behind. Inspired by incredible true stories of courage and sacrifice, Code Name Sapphire is a powerful novel about love, family and the unshakable resilience of women in even the hardest of times.
This event will also be recorded and people who register will be emailed a link to the recording. Register at the library or at wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered to attend the event or view the recording.
About the Author: Pam Jenoff is the bestselling author of The Woman with The Blue Star, The Lost Girls of Paris, The Orphan’s Tale, The Kommandant’s Girl, The Diplomat’s Wife, The Ambassador’s Daughter, The Last Summer at Chelsea Beach, The Winter Guest, The Things We Cherished, Almost Home, and A Hidden Affair.
The Secret Science of Popcorn
What makes kernels pop? What are the variations of popcorn? What’s the difference between popcorn and regular corn? Learn this and more (while you sample multiple flavors of popcorn) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 at Waldorf Public Library. This free event is geared for ages 9-12.
Paper Birds Workshop
Make papercut birds at 5:30 pm on Thursday, March 30th at New Richland Public Library. Inspired by birds in the Pacific Northwest, these layered papercut birds are easy to craft. Stick them in a frame or hang them from a branch for a simple art display. This free event is geared for adults. Register at Janesville Public Library or at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Lego Story Time
Kids ages 4-6 can join Waseca Public Library’s monthly creative Lego-building group, with an adult. This month’s Lego Story Time will be held on Saturday, April 1st at 10 am. Each event will include a story to inspire the builders.
Lego Club
Kids ages 7-12 are invited to join Waseca Public Library’s creative Lego-building club. This month’s Lego Club event will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. Each event will have a theme to inspire and Legos to build with.