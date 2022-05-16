For the sixth year in a row, Greater Mankato Area United Way will distribute new copies of Shel Silverstein’s Where the Sidewalk Ends to fourth grade students throughout the region as part of its Fourth Grade Book Project through a grant by the Olseth Family Foundation.
United Way and volunteers will deliver more than 1,600 books to fourth-grade students and teachers in both public and private schools in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties throughout the month of May. The deliveries include a short presentation to the students with read-aloud time.
In addition to other area schools, United Way will be delivering to Hilltop Elementary in Henderson at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17. Media welcome.
What: United Way & Olseth Family Foundation’s Fourth-Grade Book Project delivery and presentation
When: Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m.
Where: Hilltop Elementary, 700 South St., Henderson
Why: The project is one of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s literacy initiatives, which include the Books for Kids program geared toward infants and preschoolers, focusing on providing children with access to books and encouraging a lifelong love of reading. United Way programs serve more than 51,000 people annually in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties through basic needs, health and education. Learn more at MankatoUnitedWay.org.