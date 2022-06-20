Trinity Lutheran Wilton 150yrs.JPG
Trinity Lutheran Church of Wilton is celebrating 150 years since its establishment with quarterly special events. Rev. Dr. Lucas Woodford, president of the Minnesota South district of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church will be the guest pastor for the church’s 10 a.m. service this Sunday, June 26. The public is invited to attend.

Founded in 1872, the congregation was originally housed in a wooden building 20’ x 30’ in size. It began holding services in the brick structure it still uses today in the 1950s, first in the basement and then as construction advanced, in the airy, high-ceilinged structure it still uses today. The church—and a stone monument marking the location of Waseca County’s first courthouse—are all that remain of the village of Wilton, the town first slated to be the Waseca County seat.

Over its 150-year history, the church takes pride in having had numerous pastors who have stayed 25 years and more. It also still serves the descendants of many of its founding families, with surnames such as Bahr, Gehring, Lewer, Ross and Yess.

The congregation is celebrating its 150th year with quarterly events, of which this Sunday’s is the third.

