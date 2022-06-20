...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
108.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Trinity Lutheran Church of Wilton is celebrating 150 years since its establishment with quarterly special events. Rev. Dr. Lucas Woodford, president of the Minnesota South district of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church will be the guest pastor for the church’s 10 a.m. service this Sunday, June 26. The public is invited to attend.
Founded in 1872, the congregation was originally housed in a wooden building 20’ x 30’ in size. It began holding services in the brick structure it still uses today in the 1950s, first in the basement and then as construction advanced, in the airy, high-ceilinged structure it still uses today. The church—and a stone monument marking the location of Waseca County’s first courthouse—are all that remain of the village of Wilton, the town first slated to be the Waseca County seat.
Over its 150-year history, the church takes pride in having had numerous pastors who have stayed 25 years and more. It also still serves the descendants of many of its founding families, with surnames such as Bahr, Gehring, Lewer, Ross and Yess.
The congregation is celebrating its 150th year with quarterly events, of which this Sunday’s is the third.