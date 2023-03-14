Michael Aasness, native of Fergus Falls and current 6-12 Art Instructor at Sioux Valley School District in Volga, South Dakota, has his artwork on display in a solo exhibition titled Looking Back/Moving Forward at the Waseca Art Center.
Artwork will be on display from Jan. 29- March 17, 2023. The solo exhibition features fifteen artworks created in the last three years, including paintings and mixed media. Gallery hours are Tuesday & Wednesday, 10 am to 3 pm, and Thursday & Friday from 12 to 5 pm. A closing reception is planned for Friday, March 17, from 5- 7 pm.
A graduate of Fergus Falls High School in 2013, Michael is a three-time state diver including his breakthrough season as a senior, in which he led an undefeated record with two school and pool records, culminating with a 2nd place finish on the 1- meter springboard at the 2013 Minnesota Class A State Championship. He would continue on as a diver for South Dakota State University, while studying Art Education.
Michael Aasness is a 2017 graduate of South Dakota State University with a B.S. in Art Education and Painting Certificate. He is currently in his sixth-year teaching MS/HS visual arts and continues to exhibit his artwork in the Midwest. In the 2020- 2021 school year, Michael was named "Teacher of the Year" for Sioux Valley School District in Volga, SD, and was nominated for South Dakota Art Educator of the Year. In the fall of 2022, Michael was inducted into the Fergus Falls High School Hall of Fame in Fergus Falls, MN, as a diver for the 2011 Minnesota Class A State Champions Swimming and Diving team.
"This is my first solo exhibition as an artist in my professional teaching career. The artworks created during the last few years reflect imagery around me including memories, objects, landscapes, and different perspectives. I am extremely proud and thankful to have this opportunity to exhibit my artwork, and I look forward to continuing to share my artwork with others in the future."