The annual Sleigh & Cutter Who is Frosty? contest begins Jan. 18/19 and continues, with clues published weekly, until the unmasking Feb. 17.
Identify Frosty and win some cash. Prize money totaling $1,750 is waiting to be won. Frosty is a Waseca County resident chosen to be an ambassador for the Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival. Follow the clues and guess Frosty’s name.
The grand prize is $350. If you are at the official unmasking at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, you will win an additional $50. Unmasking is at the VFW Club 113 West Elm Ave. in Waseca.
First correct guess from Janesville, New Richland and Waseca win $150; and if you are at the unmasking, you will win an additional $50. Only five names will be drawn for $100 — must be present. Five names also win $50 — attendance not necessary.
Contest rules:
1. Clues are published by the Waseca County News (wasecacountynews.com and Facebook); NRHEG Star Eagle; Waseca Chamber of Commerce; and KOWZ/KRUE radio.
2. One guess allowed each week.
3. Each entry must have name and complete address. Entries without complete information will not be entered.
4. Entrant must live in Waseca County and be over 18 years of age.
5. If there are multiple correct guesses, a drawing will be made to determine winner.
6. If there are no correct guesses, a drawing will be made from all entries received.
7. Entries must be received before 3 p.m. Feb. 17.
8. Submit entries to:
a. WASECA: Submit entry at Waseca Music; 111 South State, Waseca, MN 56093; or via mail.
b. JANESVILLE: Mail or drop off at Waseca Music; mark your entry as Janesville.
c. NEW RICHLAND: Drop off at NRHEG STAR EAGLE NEWS; or mail to Waseca Music — mark your entry as New Richland.