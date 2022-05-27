Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Real People, Real History speaker series continues with Sarah Vowell. She will talk about her book, Lafayette in the Somewhat United States, a humorous and insightful portrait of the famed Frenchman and Revolutionary War Hero Marquis de Lafayette at a virtual event on Monday, June 27 at 6 p.m. Vowell will examine the impact Lafayette had on our young country and his ongoing relationship with some of the instrumental Americans of the time, including George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, and many more. Vowell’s book is an insightful portrait of nation’s idealism and its reality.
Sarah Vowell is an author of several books, a regular contributor to Public Radio International’s This American Life, and the voice of Violet in Pixar’s The Incredibles.
A discussion will take place after Vowell’s presentation. Copies of Lafayette in the Somewhat United States are available for checkout at local libraries. This series is free and open to the public. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
This series is a partnership between Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System and Mankato’s YWCA and paid for with an American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grant for Libraries.
American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.