Waseca Public Library’s Summer Reading Program kick-off
Readers ages 3-18 are invited to participate in the 2022 Oceans of Possibility Summer Reading Program at Waseca Public Library. The Library is holding a registration kick-off from 10 a.m.-noon on Monday, June 6 in Trowbridge Park with activities exclusively for those who sign up for the program on the first day.
Kids are invited to enjoy building sandcastles, creating fish, and playing lawn games. Meanwhile, teens can design custom flavors for cupcakes and enter their design in a contest, with the winning combo to be sold at Lush Cakes for a limited time. Live music will play throughout the event.
The Summer Reading Program provides incentive prizes and events geared to keep kids reading and actively learning throughout the summer. The program is sponsored by Friends of the Waseca Public Library, Waseca Area Foundation, Barb Penny Youth Fund, E.F. Johnson Foundation, City of Waseca, Waseca Water Park, McDonald’s, Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, and Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative.
Level Up: Marble Run Legos Thrill Ride
Create a marble run that can make it from start to finish at New Richland Public Library on Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m.! How long can you build? How fast can it go? This free event is geared for ages 7-12. Stop by the Library to register or online at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Teen Game Day
Test out your skills in an afternoon of board games and Nintendo Switch games at Waseca Public Library on Tuesday, June 7 at 1 p.m. This free event is exclusively for ages 13-18.
Sponsored by the E.F. Johnson Foundation
Mermaid Party
Enjoy undersea exploration, treasure sorting, and mermaid games at Le Sueur Public Library on Thursday, June 9 at 10 a.m. This free event is geared for ages 3-6.
Little Explorers
Kids will enjoy interactive sensory stations — Mold & Dig, Scoop & Pour, Snap & Pop, Count & Sort, and Color & Texture — at Montgomery Public Library on Thursday, June 9 at 10 a.m. This free event is geared for ages 18 months-5 years. Registration required. Stop by the Library to register or online at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Teen oil pastels workshop
Creativebug artist and instructor Joy Ting will teach participants how to be loose and expressive as they create paintings using oil pastels and colored pencils at Le Center Public Library on Thursday, June 9 at 2 p.m. Join us to create oil pastel pieces inspired by nature and discover a style that is all your own. This free event is exclusively for ages 13-18. Registration required. Stop by the Library to register or online at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
I Survived... A Shark Attack Party
Explore shark-themed stations such as “Keep your eyes open for sharks”, “Keep still”, and “Can you ‘fish’ out the lies?” at Janesville Public Library on Thursday, June 9 at 4 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7-12. Registration required. Stop by the Library to register or online at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Swim and Stories at Waseca Water Park
Waseca Public Library will lead a special Romp and Rhyme Story Time at the Waseca Water Park at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 11. Keep cool and enjoy the water while sharing books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement at this family story time. Water Park admission included.
Teen Life Skills
Learn how to create a budget with Joel LaFrance (President of Elysian Bank), eat healthy with Chance Washburn (HyVee Nutrition Assistant), and basic car maintenance tips (including how to change a tire) from Carl and Sue Morsching (Elysian Auto) at Elysian Area Library on Saturday, June 11 at 9 a.m. Exclusively for ages 13-18.
Books and Brews
Waseca Public Library has found the perfect combo for a book club: bookworm babble and beer. Stop by the library to pick up this month’s book discussion selection, The Guncle by Steven Rowley. Book club begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at Half Pint Brewing Company. Drinks and food not provided but can be purchased.