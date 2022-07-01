Mayo Clinic Health System to offer sports physicals for student athletes.
Mayo Clinic Health System will host several sports physical clinics across Southwest Minnesota. These clinics are for student athletes entering grades 7–12 in the 2022–2023 school year. The physicals provided at these clinics fulfill Minnesota State High School League sports requirements.
Sports physical clinics will be held at these Southwest Minnesota locations:
Waseca• This clinic will be held June 29 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca, 501 North State St., in Waseca. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 507-835-1210 for an appointment.
These sports physical clinics are open to all, including those who are not Mayo Clinic Health System patients. A parent or guardian must accompany those under 18. Athletes who wear corrective lenses must wear them during their examination. The physical costs $20, which is payable by cash or check.
The sports physicals provided at this event are not intended to replace care or treatment from a primary care provider. If student athletes have an underlying medical condition or concerns about issues that restrict participation in sports, they're encouraged to schedule an appointment with their primary care provider.
