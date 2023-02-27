Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in Fairmont, St. James and Waseca were recently recognized by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
Fairmont was ranked as a 2023 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital, and St. James and Waseca were named among the 2023 Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals. Based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, these annual recognitions honor outstanding performance among the nation's rural hospitals.
"We are delighted to be recognized," says James R. Hebl, M.D., regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota. "We recognize the unique needs of our rural communities and are proud that we continue to offer high-quality care and commitment to our family, friends and neighbors."
In its 13th year, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across various areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
"Across the nation, top 100 rural providers continue to serve as a source of inspiration for hospital leadership teams and staff working diligently every day to improve the delivery of care within their local communities," says Michael Topchik, national leader, Chartis Center for Rural Health. "The list of award winners in each category is as geographically diverse as we’ve seen in some time, which is wonderful to see. We’re thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding efforts of these top-performing rural hospitals."
Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in Red Wing, Minn., and Bloomer and Menomonie, Wis., also were recognized by the Chartis Center for Rural Health this year.
The complete list of the 2023 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals can be found on the Chartis Group website.