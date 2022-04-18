...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Watonwan, Steele, Waseca, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue
Earth, Martin, Brown, Nicollet and Redwood Counties.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
From islands of trash to waterfalls to a wolf pack—Natalie Warren will share her experiences with her friend Ann Raiho (and their dog) as they recreated Eric Sevareid’s historic canoe trip at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, at Waseca Public Library.
She will speak about her book, Hudson Bay Bound, which details the pleasures and perils, the sexism, the social and environmental implications, and the enduring wonder of the wilderness they found on their trip. Warren and Raiho’s three-month canoe expedition was an adventure of a lifetime. Free and open to the public.
Wolf Island
Author Greg Breining will recount the three extraordinary summers and winters the world’s leading wolf expert L. David Mech spent on the isolated outpost of Isle Royale National Park, tracking and observing wolves and moose—and upending the common misperception of wolves as destructive killers of insatiable appetite. The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at Janesville Public Library.
Breining and Mech co-wrote Wolf Island: Discovering the Secrets of a Mythic Animal, which describes the first years of a major study that transformed our understanding of one of nature’s most iconic creatures.
Free and open to the public.
Graphic Novel Book Club
Le Sueur Public Library’s new book club focuses on graphic novels—kids discuss the art and writing of each month’s selected graphic novel. Geared for ages 9-12, the book club will also feature activities and book recommendations. April’s book club selection is The Cardboard Kingdom by Chad Sell. The book club will meet at Le Sueur Public Library at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27. Pick up a copy of the book at the library.