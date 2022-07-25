Romp and Rhyme Summer Story Time
Waldorf Public Library will hold story times on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. in August. From puppets to pumping music, from bubble machines to banging bands, these are not your average story time. The Library uses movement, STEAM activities, curiosity, imaginative play, and active learning to keep kids engaged. Free and open to the public.
New Richland Public Library will hold story times on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in August. From puppets to pumping music, from bubble machines to banging bands, these are not your average story time. The Library uses movement, STEAM activities, curiosity, imaginative play, and active learning to keep kids engaged. Free and open to the public.
Elysian Area Library will hold a story time on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. in Lake Francis Park. From puppets to pumping music, from bubble machines to banging bands, these are not your average story time. The Library uses movement, STEAM activities, curiosity, imaginative play, and active learning to keep kids engaged. Free and open to the public.
Resume Writing Workshop
The goal of this CareerForce workshop is to provide resume strategies to attract interviews and improve networking opportunities. The workshop will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at Waseca Public Library. CareerForce will cover topics including resume formats, the basic parts of a resume, and how to write accomplishment statements. Free and open to the public. Registration required. Register at the library or at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered
Top Gun Trivia
Talk to me, Goose. Library staff will quiz players in teams of up to four players as they compete to win Maverick status at the Le Center American Legion on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. Prizes sponsored by Friends of the Le Center Public Library.
Real People, Real History: Censorship
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Real People, Real History speaker series will conclude with author Louise S. Robbins sharing the story of Ruth W. Brown, a librarian in Oklahoma, who, in 1950, was dismissed from her job after thirty years of exemplary service, because she had allegedly circulated subversive materials. In truth, however, Brown was fired because she had become active in promoting racial equality. Robbins will speak at Waseca Public Library on Monday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. Relevant today, Ruth Brown’s story helps us understand the matrix of personal, community, state, and national forces that can lead to censorship, intolerance, and the suppression of individual rights. A discussion will take place after Robbins’s presentation. Copies of Robbins’s book The Dismissal of Miss Ruth Brown: Civil Rights, Censorships, and the American Library are available for checkout at local libraries. This series is a partnership with Mankato’s YWCA and paid for with an American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grant for Libraries.
