Dog Man Unleashed
Celebrate Dog Man with trivia, Flat Peteys, wristlets, backpack décor, and Knock Knock jokes that even Petey would love at Le Center Public Library on Monday, May 9 at 4 p.m. or Wednesday, May 11 at 3:45 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7-12.
Hudson Bay Bound
From islands of trash to waterfalls to a wolf pack — Natalie Warren will share her experiences with her friend Ann Raiho (and their dog) as they recreated Eric Sevareid’s historic canoe trip at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at Montgomery Public Library.
Warren will speak about her book, Hudson Bay Bound, which details the pleasures and perils, the sexism, the social and environmental implications, and the enduring wonder of the wilderness they found on their trip. Warren and Raiho’s three-month canoe expedition was an adventure of a lifetime. Free and open to the public.
This event is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library System, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Level Up: Sphero Maze Mayhem
Looking for a challenge? Code our rolling robots to move through a maze at 4 pm on Thursday, May 12 at Montgomery Public Library. This free event is geared for ages 9-12.
The Science of Ice Cream
Why doesn’t ice cream sink in a root beer float? Why are some ice creams creamier? Kids will learn the answers to these questions and more (while they sample some ice cream) at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13 at Le Sueur Public Library. This free event is geared for ages 9-12.
Tell Your Story Public Reading
This spring, Cow Tipping Press and Waseca Public Library held an innovative creative writing workshop series entitled Tell Your Story for adults with developmental disabilities. The writers are now authors with their work included in a published book — a compilation of work written by all of the authors in this class. To celebrate the launch of their book, the writers will be holding a reading of their work at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 16 at Waseca Public Library. The writers will also be debuting the videos they collaborated on with Green Jeans Media which showcase their writing.
This series is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Graphic Novel Book Club
Montgomery Public Library has formed a new book club for kids. Focusing on graphic novels, kids will discuss the art and writing of each month’s selected graphic novel. Geared for ages 9-12, the book club will also feature activities and book recommendations. May’s book club selection is When Stars Are Scattered by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed. The book club will meet at Montgomery Public Library on Tuesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. Pick up a copy of the book at the library.
Books and Brews
Waseca Public Library has found the perfect combo for a book club: bookworm babble and beer. Stop by the library to pick up this month’s book discussion selection, The Guide by Peter Heller. Book club begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Half Pint Brewing Company. Drinks and food not provided but can be purchased.