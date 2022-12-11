Keen Bank recently made a $5,000 donation to the Waseca Area Food Shelf to help fund its building addition for the local Food Shelf.
The grand opening was held at the Food Shelf Thursday, Dec. 8, with a 4 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony at 203 3rd Avenue NW, Waseca MN.
“The impact our local Food Shelf makes in our community is great,” said Bernie Gaytko, President & CEO of Keen Bank. “Helping our communities thrive brings us great joy and as a locally owned bank, we take our responsibility of being a community bank very seriously. We care and are willing to support our communities.”
The need to supply the Waseca community and surround communities continues to rise. Wages and benefits have stayed the same while the cost of living, including groceries, has dramatically increased. The number of households per month in need of assistance in 2021 was 75 families and in 2022 the need increased to 173 families per month to date.
“We have seen a steady increase in the need for food with all of our efforts from daily requests to holiday baskets and more,” said Food Shelf Coordinator, Niki Schaffer. “The amount of pounds of food alone doubled and jumped from 5,332 pounds per month in 2021 to 10,054 pounds per month in 2022. We have extended the application period to accommodate more families and provide more for those in our community and surrounding communities.”
While the Waseca Area Food Shelf is open, there is still a need for donations to cover building costs with added inflation that was unavoidable after the project began. Without the infrastructure and building to house and distribute food to those in need, a food shelf would not be possible. To donate, visit GiveMN.org and enter code 41-1452216, call 507.833.4119 or mail payment to 203 Third Ave. NW, Waseca MN, payable to Waseca Neighborhood Service Center — note Building Fund in the memo line.
About Keen Bank
Keen Bank is a local, family-owned and managed bank that has been proudly serving southern Minnesota since 1874 with three locations in Waseca, Hope and Ellendale, MN. Their commitment to customers, responsiveness to find solutions and genuine willingness to help is the makeup of their organization. Keen Bank meets the needs of customers while maintaining the personal aspects of service that are synonymous with community banking. For more information visit keen.bank. Member FDIC