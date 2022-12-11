Keen Bank recently made a $5,000 donation to the Waseca Area Food Shelf to help fund its building addition for the local Food Shelf.

About Keen Bank

Keen Bank is a local, family-owned and managed bank that has been proudly serving southern Minnesota since 1874 with three locations in Waseca, Hope and Ellendale, MN. Their commitment to customers, responsiveness to find solutions and genuine willingness to help is the makeup of their organization. Keen Bank meets the needs of customers while maintaining the personal aspects of service that are synonymous with community banking. For more information visit keen.bank. Member FDIC

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments