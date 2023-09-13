Waseca Art Center Fundraiser

The Waseca Art Center held a Halloween fundraiser in October 2022. This year, The Great Fall Get Together takes place Oct. 2. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Save the date for Waseca Art Center's biggest fundraiser event of the year, The Great Fall Get Together at the WAC on Oct. 2 from 6-9 p.m.

  

