Llamas at the library

The Jay's Nest Child Care Program got to attend a llamas at the library event last week, as a part of their busy week of programs. (Photo courtesy of Jay's Nest)
Bubbles at the library

Students in the Waseca Jay's Nest program play with bubble wands at the Waseca Public Library last week. (Photo Courtesy of Jay's Nest)
  

