The Waseca Fire Relief Association will host a benefit on Oct. 27 to support to Gary Mulcahy, a retired firefighter who lost his wife in a house fire in September. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Fire Department)
The Waseca Fire Relief Association is hosting a burger fry benefit to support Gary Mulcahy, a former firefighter who lost his wife in a fatal house fire last month.
The benefit will take place Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4-7 p.m. Brian Voss, president of the Waseca Fire Relief Association, said that people can order their food and pick it up on the east side of the Fire Department, so that they don't interfere with the Treats on the Street event that's going on at the same time.
All meals will be to-go, Voss said, and will include burgers and fries for $10. The idea for the benefit came from the Fire Department wanting to help Mulcahy, as well as see if their new fryers worked.
"One of our guys said that we should test the new fryers by doing something to help Gary, and we all agreed that was a good idea," Voss said.
The Fire Relief Association is planning for about 500 meals right now but are making plans on how to get more food if they run out too quick. Voss said that the Waseca Fire Relief Association will be paying any costs for the event, so that all of the money raised by the meals, as well as what's given to a free-will donation box, will go to Mulcahy to help pay for funeral expenses and to remodel his home.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.