Flyer

The Waseca Fire Relief Association will host a benefit on Oct. 27 to support to Gary Mulcahy, a retired firefighter who lost his wife in a house fire in September. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Fire Department)

The Waseca Fire Relief Association is hosting a burger fry benefit to support Gary Mulcahy, a former firefighter who lost his wife in a fatal house fire last month.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments