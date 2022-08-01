Waseca Remodel 2

The Waseca location remodel for First National Bank will include changes to their office areas and lobby.
Waseca remodel 1

The First National Bank of Waseca will be remodeling their location on State Street throughout the week.

First National Bank in Waseca announced on their Facebook page on Friday, July 26 that their remodeling project is underway.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments