The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Waseca County News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Sep 21
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Bingo • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St., Waseca.
R-Kids • 7 p.m., Beschnett Building Basement, 212 15th Ave NE, Waseca.
Thursday, Sep 22
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Friday, Sep 23
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Friday, Sep 30
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct 03
Potluck • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Waseca Blue Jay Booster Club • 7 p.m., Waseca High School, 1717 2nd St NW. In the Media Center
Tuesday, Oct 04
Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Club Picasso • 4:30-5:45 p.m., Waseca Art Center, 200 N State St, Waseca. Explore drawing techniques. Sketchbook and drawing pencil kit will be provided. Grades 4-6.$10. http://www.wasecaartcenter.org.
Blooming Grove Township Board • 7 p.m., Blooming Grove Township Hall, 41015 150th St, Waseca.
Waseca City Council • 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 508 S. State St, Waseca.
Wednesday, Oct 05
Waseca Lakes Association Meeting • 7:30 a.m., at Waseca County East Annex, 300 North State St., Waseca. www.wasecalakes.org
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Thursday, Oct 06
Waseca Rotary Club • 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Friday, Oct 07
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct 10
Stroke Support Group • 6:01 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 501 N. State St., Waseca. Conference Rm. C. Call 507-781-8289
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library Board • 6:30 p.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St, Waseca.
Waseca Co. Ag. Society • 7 p.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds, Waseca. East Gray Building
Waseca VFW Post 1642 • 7 p.m., Waseca VFW Post 1642, 113 E. Elm Ave.
Tuesday, Oct 11
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Wednesday, Oct 12
Pfeffer • 1 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Thursday, Oct 13
Birthday bingo & supper • 3-5 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Members only
Waseca SWCD Board of Supervisors meeting • 6:30 p.m., SWCD Offices, 300 N. State St., Waseca. 507-835-0603
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Friday, Oct 14
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct 17
Healthy/Happy Babies Clinic • 12:30 p.m., Family Education Center, 501 E. Elm Ave, Waseca.
Waseca Crisis Center Support Group • 6:30 p.m., Waseca Crisis Center, 105 S. State St. Call Tina or Stacy 835-7828
MS Support Group • 7 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 501 N. State St., Waseca. Conference Rm A. Call Cindy 833-4003
Waseca Co. DFL • 7 p.m., Waseca County East Annex, 300 N. State St., Waseca.
Tuesday, Oct 18
Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Hope Chapter No. 34 Order of Eastern Star • 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Wednesday, Oct 19
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Bingo • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St., Waseca.
R-Kids • 7 p.m., Beschnett Building Basement, 212 15th Ave NE, Waseca.
Thursday, Oct 20
Waseca Rotary Club • 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Second Childhood Doll Club of Waseca • 2 p.m., Waseca Highway Building, 1495 5th St SE, Waseca. Call 835-2131
Friday, Oct 21
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct 27
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Friday, Oct 28
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.