Wednesday, Nov. 30
Pfeffer • 1 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Thursday, Dec. 01
Waseca Rotary Club • 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Friday, Dec. 02
Break in Bags • 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St. Your team has been sent a collection of memories, including a bag with promises of treasure inside, which you can keep, if you can figure out how to get to it. Geared for teams of one to three of ages seven through eleven. Register at the library or online.
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Celebrate the Gift • 6 p.m., Christ Community Church, 2200 Fourth St. NE, Waseca. Come attend a women's candlelight dinner. An evening set aside to prepare our hearts for the Christmas season ahead. Fellowship, praise, worship, and encouragement. Also on Saturday, Dec.. 3.
Holiday Lights • 6-9 p.m., Waseca. In memory of Vince and Virginia Peterson. Fridays and Saturdays continuing until Dec.. 10.
Saturday, Dec. 03
Winter Wonderland • 10-11:30 a.m., Starfire Event Center, 206 2nd Ave SW, Waseca. This is a FREE family event so be sure to stop in to enjoy Christmas movies, snacks, crafts & more! Private booking for photo sessions available online.
Monday, Dec. 05
Potluck • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Waseca Blue Jay Booster Club • 7 p.m., Waseca High School, 1717 2nd St NW. In the Media Center
I Survived.. a shark attack party • 4 p.m., New Richland Library. Explore shark-themed stations such as "Keep your eyes open for sharks", "Keep still", and "Can you 'fish' out the lies?" This free event is geared for ages 7-12.
Tuesday, Dec. 06
Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner's Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Club Picasso • 4:30-5:45 p.m., Waseca Art Center, 200 N State St, Waseca. Explore drawing techniques. Sketchbook and drawing pencil kit will be provided. Grades 4-6.$10. http://www.wasecaartcenter.org.
Blooming Grove Township Board • 7 p.m., Blooming Grove Township Hall, 41015 150th St, Waseca.
Waseca City Council • 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 508 S. State St, Waseca.
Kusudama Workshop • 12 p.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State ST. Learn how make stunning paper origami flower balls that were originally used in Japan for incense and potpourri. They can be hung using tassels or string or just displayed on a surface. Geared for adults All supplies are provided at this free event. Registration is required. Register at the library or at wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered
Virtual Author Event: Geraldine Brooks • 6 p.m., An exciting virtual chat with the highly-acclaimed and award winning Novelist Geraldine Brooks in conversation about her most recent bestselling Novel Horse at a virtual Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System event. See the library system's website for signup info.
Wednesday, Dec. 07
Jigsaw Puzzle Derby • 9 a.m., Elysian Area Library, 132 Main St. E. Assemble a team of up to 4 players to compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition. The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize . . . and bragging rights!
Nature Crafts Workshop • 4 p.m., Waldorf Public Library. Create leaf friends, snow globe photos, and pine cone moths at this drop-in craft event. Geared for ages 7-12.
Waseca Lakes Association Meeting • 7:30 a.m., at Waseca County East Annex, 300 North State St., Waseca. www.wasecalakes.org
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Thursday, Dec. 08
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Level Up: Paper Plane Science • 4 p.m., Janesville Public Library, 102 W. 2nd St. Kids can build different kinds of paper airplanes and test them scientifically to see which one is the best. This free event is geared for ages 7-12.
Birthday bingo & supper • 3-5 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Members only
Waseca SWCD Board of Supervisors meeting • 6:30 p.m., SWCD Offices, 300 N. State St., Waseca. 507-835-0603
Friday, Dec. 09
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Live Nativity Drive-Thru • 5-8 p.m., Waseca. Beginning at Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue NE, visitors don't need to leave their cars to see some beautiful nativity scenes. They can also head to St. John's Lutheran Church for food, drinks and fellowship. Occurs Dec.. 9 and 10.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Virtual Author Event: Fredrik Backman • 1 p.m., Zoom. Online chat with bestselling author Fredrik Backman as we discuss his outstanding body of work, including his breathtaking new novel, The Winners, the third installment of the Beartown series. This event will be recorded and people who register will be emailed a link to the recording. Register at wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered to attend the event or view the recording.