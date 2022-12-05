Thursday, Dec. 08
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Arm Knitting for Teens • 3:30 p.m., Le Center Public Library. Teens will try out a fast and fun chunky knitting project that is needle-free. Exclusively for ages 13-18.
Level Up: Paper Plane Science • 4 p.m., Janesville Public Library, 102 W. 2nd St. Kids can build different kinds of paper airplanes and test them scientifically to see which one is the best. This free event is geared for ages 7-12.
Birthday bingo & supper • 3-5 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Members only
Waseca SWCD Board of Supervisors meeting • 6:30 p.m., SWCD Offices, 300 N. State St., Waseca. 507-835-0603
Friday, Dec. 09
Pie and Puzzles • 6:30 p.m., Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St. Assemble a team of up to 4 players to compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition.The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize . . . and bragging rights!
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Live Nativity Drive-Thru • 5-8 p.m., Waseca. Beginning at Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue NE, visitors don’t need to leave their cars to see some beautiful nativity scenes. They can also head to St. John’s Lutheran Church for food, drinks and fellowship. Occurs Dec.. 9 and 10.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Virtual Author Event: Fredrik Backman • 1 p.m., Zoom. Online chat with bestselling author Fredrik Backman as we discuss his outstanding body of work, including his breathtaking new novel, The Winners, the third installment of the Beartown series.This event will be recorded and people who register will be emailed a link to the recording. Register at the library or at wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered to attend the event or view the recording.
Monday, Dec. 12
Stroke Support Group • 6:01 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 501 N. State St., Waseca. Conference Rm. C. Call 507-781-8289
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library Board • 6:30 p.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St, Waseca.
Waseca VFW Post 1642 • 7 p.m., Waseca VFW Post 1642, 113 E. Elm Ave.
Waseca Co. Ag. Society • 7 p.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds, Waseca. East Gray Building
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Pfeffer • 1 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Virtual Author Event: Nicole Eustace • 11 a.m., Zoom. exploring early-American history with Pulitzer Prize winning historian Nicole Eustace as she discusses her 2022 award winning book Covered With Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America. This event will be recorded and people who register will be emailed a link to the recording. Register at the library or at wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered to attend the event or view the recording.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Second Childhood Doll Club of Waseca • 2 p.m., Waseca Highway Building, 1495 5th St SE, Waseca. Call 835-2131
Waseca Rotary Club • 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Mother-daughter book club • 6 p.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State ST. Girls in grades 3-6 are invited to bring a significant adult female to join them as we discuss great new books, do activities, and enjoy treats.